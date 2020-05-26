Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) reportedly shelved plans to push towards the full merger envisioned by former leader Carlos Ghosn, voting to fix their troubled alliance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

France disclosed support for the auto industry before other European governments, which will likely include incentives for the purchase of electric and low-emission vehicles.

Germany's Economic Stabilization Fund approved a €9B stabilization package for Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), while over in Mexico, Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) said they are gradually restarting production.

Latin America's largest airline LATAM also filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection.