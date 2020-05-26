Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales declined 19.5% in FQ1 (ended May 2), mainly due to the large number of stores that were closed entirely.

E-commerce sales grew 110.5%.

Digital traffic was up over 80% and conversion increased 26% Y/Y, and over 40% of online sales in the second half of the quarter were new customers.

Gross margin rate slipped 700 bps to 27.5%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate up 1150 bps to 33.1%.

Store count -66 Y/Y to 1,078.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 458,913 shares of common stock for $10.2M.

Due to the continued uncertainty regarding the overall impact COVID-19 will have on its business, the company is not providing a FY2020 outlook.

