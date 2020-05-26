Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) commences a public offering of ~12.8M common shares currently owned by collaboration partner Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 10% of the offered shares.

Regeneron plans to buy back $5B of Sanofi's stake funded by cash on hand ($3.5B) and a bridge loan from Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

Following the transactions and assuming underwriters' full exercise of their option to buy additional shares, Sanofi's remaining stake will be 400K shares.

REGN down 5% premarket, SNY up a fraction.

Sanofi to shed 20.6% stake in Regeneron