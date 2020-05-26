Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) jump in early trading after Bank of America lifts the Chinese automaker to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

The firm sees higher sales volume for Nio in 2020-21 and easing of uncertainty associated with fund raising after the investment agreement with Hefei government. An improvement in vehicle gross margin on higher sales and cost reduction measures is anticipated, while the new EV purchase subsidy scheme is also seen as supporting the company.

"We expect NIO China to get more support from the government such as subsidy, tax credit and low interest loans after the deal. This should significantly improve NIO’s cash flow," updates BofA.

A price objective of $5.00 is set on Nio.