Thinly traded argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) jumps 28% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), a neuromuscular disorder characterized by weakness in the skeletal muscles caused by a breakdown in communication between nerves and muscles.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of responders as measured by a scale called MG-ADL in acetylcholine receptor-antibody positive (ACh-Ab+) gMG patients compared to placebo. A responder was defined as one who experienced at least a two-point improvement in MG-ADL score for at least four consecutive weeks.

Specifically, 67.7% of AChR-Ab+ patients in the treatment arm achieved the primary endpoint versus 29.7% in the control arm (p<0.0001).

88.6% of responders maintained their responses for at least six weeks.

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.

Efgartigimod is an antibody fragment designed to block antibody recycling through a receptor called FcRn which induces rapid depletion of autoimmune disease-causing IgG autoantibodies.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.