KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announces a new $550M strategic investment by Apax Partners in the form of a perpetual convertible preferred stock offering.

The company says the preferred stock has a 7.0% dividend, which shall be paid in kind for the eight quarters following closing and thereafter in cash or in kind at KAR's option.

The initial conversion price of $17.75 per share represents a ~42% premium to KAR's closing price of $12.52 per share on Friday.

KAR says the proceeds of the transaction will be utilized to expedite the resumption of operations to meet market demand, sustain the company's technology platforms and development pipeline and navigate the industry and economic recovery.

KAR +8.39% premarket to $13.57.

Source: Press Release