Village Farms International's (NASDAQ:VFF) joint venture (JV) Pure Sunfarms has received cannabis cultivation sales licence from Health Canada based on an initial production area within its second 1.1M square-foot greenhouse facility in Delta, British Columbia, allowing it to expand capacity as needed through successive license amendments.

Pure Sunfarms is now preparing to begin the roll-out of its first bottled cannabis oils, as well as its first Cannabis 2.0 offerings this summer.

The Cannabis 2.0 roll out will begin with the launch of a selection of pre-filled 510 vape cartridges.