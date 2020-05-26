AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reports comparable sales fell 1.0% in FQ3 to top the -6.3% consensus mark of analysts.

The retailer says over the last four weeks, as federal stimulus checks began to flow through the economy, same-store sales turned meaningfully positive.

Gross margin matched last year's level of 53.6% of sales.

The company’s inventory position increased 2.7% over the same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement. Inventory per store was $685K vs. $688K a year ago and $713K last quarter.

Shares of AutoZone are up 2.41% premarket to $1,149.95.

