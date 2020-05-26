Impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) recorded higher loan loss provisions of C$1.85B (US$1.33B) in the quarter ended April 30, 2020 vs. C$926M in fiscal Q1.

BNS also reserved C$232M related to CFTC and U.S. DOJ investigations into its metals business and and wind-down costs.

Fiscal Q2 EPS of C$1.04 vs. C$0.95 consensus and C$1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

BNS rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

Q2 return on equity of 8.2% vs. 13.6% a year ago.

Q2 net interest income of C$4.42B vs. C$4.39B in fiscal Q1 and C$4.19B in Q2 2019.

Q2 total revenue of C$7.96B beats the consensus estimate of C$7.87B; fell from C$8.14B in Q1 and increased from C$7.80B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 Canadian Banking adjusted net income of C$481M fell 47% Q/Q and 42% Y/Y.

Q2 International Banking adjusted net income of C$197M fell 68% Q/Q and 73% Y/Y.

Q2 Global Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$314M fell 1% Q/Q and rose 3% Y/Y.

Q2 Global Banking and Markets net income of $523M rose 16% on an adjusted basis Q/Q and 25% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

