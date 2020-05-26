Merck (NYSE:MRK), heretofore surprisingly quiet with its COVID-19 development plans during the pandemic, announces three major initiatives aimed at developing potential vaccines and a novel antiviral against SARS-CoV-2.

It will acquire Vienna, Austria-based Themis Bioscience, a developer of a range of vaccines and immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

A collaboration with nonprofit scientific research organization IAVI (International AIDS Vaccine Initiative) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

A collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP to develop an antiviral candidate against SARS-CoV-2 called EIDD-2801. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will secure exclusive global rights in exchange for an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and a share of net proceeds of EIDD-2801 and related molecules, if approved. Merck will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory filings and manufacturing.