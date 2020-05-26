Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to offer $600M 5.250% senior notes due 2027. The notes are non-fungible mirror notes to the $800M 5.250% senior notes due 2027, issued on August 12, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used to repurchase a portion of the $1.7B, 6.000% senior notes due 2025, along with the repurchase a consent request including an exit consent confirming the covenants of 5.250% senior notes due 2027 will be applicable to the remaining 6.000% notes due 2025.

The total consideration payable under the offer (including payment for the exit consent to conform covenants to Senior Notes due 2027 and an early bird fee) is expected to be 104.500%.

In the event the consent offer is not successful, the tender offer will not complete and net proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of the $695M, 4.250% notes due 2022, 6.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and for general corporate purposes.