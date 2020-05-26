Vale poised to exit New Caledonia with asset sale
- Australia's New Century Resources says it is in exclusive talks with Vale (NYSE:VALE) to buy its troubled nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.
- The Australian miner says it entered into a 60-day exclusivity period to negotiate the acquisition of a 95% stake in Vale's Goro mine, which has been plagued by technical setbacks, delays and cost overruns for Vale since mining operations began there in 2011.
- Under the proposed deal, New Century would be effectively paid to take ownership of the Goro mine, with the value of financial contributions from Vale and the potential forgiveness of debts from the French government estimated at ~$1B.
- Financial details are not disclosed but Vale says it would book a $400M impairment on any sale.