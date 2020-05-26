JPMorgan raises iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to a Neutral rating from Underweight after identifying several mild positive developments.

"The company has recently entered into a technology licensing deal with Ecovacs that we believe could help fill some holes in the product lineup in certain geographies. Recent data from Google Trends suggests positive activity around Mother’s Day and data from Apptopia suggests continued growth in downloads and daily average use of the iRobot Home app," notes analyst Mark Strouse and team.

JP leaves near-term estimates unchanged on IRBT and establishes a 2021 year-end price target of $65.