ArcherDX announces a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) to develop assays to support multiple planned Phase 3 clinical trials for AZN's targeted immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, ArcherDX will perform Whole Exome Sequencing of resected non-small cell lung cancer patient samples and generate patient-specific circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assays.

ArcherDX plans to leverage the Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) assays to develop companion diagnostics (CDx) for AstraZeneca's associated therapies, and together, the companies plan to seek global regulatory approval if Phase 3 trials are completed successfully. The assays are currently for investigational use only.

The collaboration also allows for expansion into additional disease indications and therapeutic categories.