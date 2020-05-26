Co-Diagnostics COVID-19 test IDs coronavirus in cancer tissue
May 26, 2020
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announces the publication of a paper in the Journal of Clinical Pathology detailing a study conducted in Italy using its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test Kit to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus in cancer tissue of an asymptomatic coronavirus patient.
- The test detected the virus in 10 formalin-fixed paraffin samples from a tumor removed from the patient's tongue as well as non-cancer tissue removed from the patient's salivary glands. Lymph node samples tested negative, consistent with where the virus is known to be found.
- Shares up 4% premarket on light volume.