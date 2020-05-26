JPMorgan hikes Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) to a Neutral rating from Underweight on a call tied to valuation with shares trading down 42% YTD.

"We think the stock now looks attractively valued assuming we have begun to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19, risk-reward looks more balanced, and we expect HPE to perform in line with the mean of our coverage universe," updates JP.

"We look for HPE to generate FY20 PF EPS of $1.10, which places us below consensus of $1.24. We look for FY21 PF EPS of $1.20, also below consensus ($1.45). We believe downward revisions to consensus estimates are likely, which could weigh on the stock," adds the firm.

"To get constructive on this stock we would like to see a recovery in enterprise IT spending, and for HPE to outperform its peers, HPE needs to put up differentiated growth associated with Aruba/Edge infrastructure, the move to as-a-service, and High-Performance Compute, in our view."

JPMorgan assigns a price target of $11 to HPE to rep 20% upside from Friday's closing price.