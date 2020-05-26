Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) agree to end their merger agreement in response to the "extreme and unpredictable" economic conditions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither party will pay any termination fee.

"While both companies believed in the benefits of the proposed transaction when it was announced, we mutually concluded after careful consideration that, given the significant uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic and market environment, it would not be prudent to continue to pursue the combination and integration of our companies at this time," said IBTX Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks.

