NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) has formed a strategic collaboration with Inivata to commercialize the InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test in the U.S.

InVisionFirst-Lung is a ctDNA NGS liquid biopsy assay testing 37 genes relevant to the care of advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients.

As part of the collaboration, NeoGenomics will be making a $25M minority ownership investment in Inivata, with an option to buy the company outright.

The investment will be paid in two installments of $12.5M each. NeoGenomics will also have a seat on the Inivata Board of Directors.

In addition, both the companies will seek opportunities for collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies around Inivata's liquid biopsy platform.