Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) announces the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary called GMBL New Jersey for the express purpose of commencing its strategy to pursue gambling licenses throughout the U.S. that it says will further the company's esports gambling market.

The company expects to make its first such application with the State of New Jersey in the near future and will provide updates for each anticipated application as they are submitted in each available jurisdiction.

Esports Entertainment's U.S. operations will be based in New Jersey, where the company expects to establish facilities and operating personnel.

GMBL +8.82% premarket to $4.44.

Source: Press Release