On the same day that Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Independent Bank Group call off their merger, C. Keith Cargill steps down as president and CEO of TCBI and as a member of its board, effective immediately.

Larry L. Helm, who has served as Chairman since 2012, will serve as Executive Chair, CEO, and President of both Texas Capital Bancshares and Texas Capital Bank N.A. until a permanent successor is named.

Cargill will serve as Vice Chairman of both companies through the end of 2020 to help support a smooth transition.

James H. Browning, an independent director and member of the Texas Capital Bancshares board since 2009, has been appointed lead director.

"As part of our focus on succession planning, the Board believes that it is the right time for a transition in leadership as the Company executes a strategy to achieve enhanced operational focus and profitable, long-term value creation," said Elysia Ragusa, chair of Texas Capital's governance and nominating committee.