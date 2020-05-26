Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) +1.4% pre-market after BMO upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $170 price target, up from $120, as analyst Gerrick Johnson foresees continued benefits from the stay-at-home environment for the video game industry, which he says is defensive in times of economic uncertainty.

Johnson is encouraged by the Q4 strength of Take-Two's core franchises and the company's "strategy to seize opportunities" in new platforms, distribution models and game genres, which he believes should provide more "stable, growing earnings and cash flow over time."

TTWO's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.