After postponing IPO plans in early March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Music (WMGC) has officially launched its initial public offering.

Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "WMG."

Warner Music will issue 70M shares of its Class A common stock at an initial price of between $23 and $26 per share for a total value of between $1.6B to $1.8B.

The company's recorded music business generated $3.84B of revenues in its last fiscal year, with its publishing arm adding another $643M.

SEC Form S-1