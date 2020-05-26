Airline stocks are outperforming after the three-day weekend as U.S. booking trends continue to improve off their historic lows.
Also in the mix, several European nations have set plans to lift travels bans in June on a nation-by-nation basis.
On Wall Street, UBS came in strong this morning with an upgrade on Southwest Airline to a Buy rating and fresh price target of $41 to rep +40% upside potential.
Premarket gainers include American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) +5.88%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) +6.24%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) +7.44%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) +7.55% and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) +7.79%.
