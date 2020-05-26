Seeking Alpha
Investors warm back up to airline stocks

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Airline stocks are outperforming after the three-day weekend as U.S. booking trends continue to improve off their historic lows.

Also in the mix, several European nations have set plans to lift travels bans in June on a nation-by-nation basis.

On Wall Street, UBS came in strong this morning with an upgrade on Southwest Airline to a Buy rating and fresh price target of $41 to rep +40% upside potential.

Premarket gainers include American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL+5.88%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL+6.24%, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL+7.44%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV+7.55% and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU+7.79%.