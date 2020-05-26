Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) starts offerings of $1.0B of senior secured notes and $1.2B of senior notes and will use the proceeds to repay its senior secured bridge loan facility.

Remaining proceeds and cash on hand will be used to finance the cash portion of consideration related to its exchanges of outstanding 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2025 and outstanding 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027.

After those uses, if there are any more proceeds from the notes offerings, MCHP will use them for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the amounts outstanding under Microchip’s revolving credit facility.