The FDA grants Fast Track status to Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) CLR 131 application for patients with lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) in patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

WM, sometimes referred to as LPL, is a cancer of the lymphatic system occurring in a type of white blood cell responsible for making antibodies that fight infection.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

A Phase 2 study, CLOVER-1, is in process.