EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) says it expects Q2 total sales volumes of 315B-335B cfe, below its previously announced guidance range of 360B-380B cfe, assuming production remains curtailed at current levels through June 30.

Earlier this month, EQT decided to temporarily curtail ~1.4B cfe/day of gross production, equivalent to ~1B cfe/day of net production, with the duration subject to commodity price movements, relationships and resulting economics.

EQT expects no changes to its full-year production and financial guidance.

The company also says it closed a sale of non-strategic assets in Pennsylvania and West Virginia to Diversified Gas and Oil PLC for $125M.