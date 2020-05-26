Dueling analysts on Ollie's Bargin Outlet
May 26, 2020
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) catches the attention of analysts ahead of Thursday's earnings report.
- Craig Hallum upgrades the retailer to a Buy rating from Hold and hikes its price target to $104 on its view that OLLI will benefit from the carnage among struggling retailers and vendors looking to place goods with strong partners. The firm places Ollie's in the retail winners basket of companies benefiting from the crisis and seeing forward P/E multiples expand significantly.
- Credit Suisse also views Ollie's favorably, but drops to a Neutral rating from Outperform due to the strong rally since the retailer's last earnings report.
- "We continue to view OLLI is a prime beneficiary of the unprecedented closeout merchandise opportunity that will be borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the potential for a pullback on spending as stimulus wanes and comps settle into a low-single-digit range longer-term keeps risk/reward more balanced at these levels, in our view. An eventual shift in merchandise mix toward more private label product as the store base approaches 600+ stores is factored into our thinking as well."
- CS assigns a price target of $90 to Ollie's.
- Shares of OLLI are up 1.75% premarket and are 55% higher over the last 90 days.