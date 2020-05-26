Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) will host an investor conference call on May 29 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to discuss detailed results from the Phase 3 BOSTON study evaluating once-weekly XPOVIO (selinexor) in combination with once-weekly Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone (SVd) compared to standard twice-weekly Velcade plus low-dose dexamethasone (Vd) in patients with multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy.

The conference call will follow the presentation of this data at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.