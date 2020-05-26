Caladrius Bio slips 18% on launch of $4.3M direct offering

  • Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 2,084,850 common shares at a purchase price of $2.0625/share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, for expected gross proceeds of ~$4.3M.
  • The company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,042,425 common shares.
  • The five and one-half years warrants have an exercise price of $2.0625/share.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the advancement of its CD34+ technology-based clinical programs.
  • Closing date is May 28.
  • Shares are down 18% premarket.
