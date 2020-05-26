Updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Atara Biotherapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATRA) ATA188 in patients with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) showed that it was well-tolerated across all four dose arms with dose-related responses and sustained improvements from month 6 to month 12 in participants who reached the 12-month time point.

The results were virtually presented at the European Academy of Neurology Congress.

ATA188 is an allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) cytotoxic T lymphocyte immunotherapy that targets EBV antigens that the company believes play a key role in the treatment of MS.