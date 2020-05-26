Theme parks stocks break higher as a healthy portion of the U.S. appears to be ready to take up summertime activities.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) says it will reopen its theme park in Oklahoma City on June 5 in preview mode and will gradually increase attendance using its new reservation system.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman has a breakdown on the expected reopening pace for operators. "SEAS appears to be in the best position with regard to reopening given its disproportionate exposure to the states of Florida and Texas (which we estimate to be 63% of attendance combined), offset somewhat by its California mix (~17%). Six Flags has the second largest exposure to what we consider to be the 'first wave' states, but also the largest exposure to the 'third wave' states. Finally, we estimate that Cedar Fair has just 9% exposure to the 'first wave states' and is therefore less likely to see meaningful revenues return until later in the third quarter," he notes.