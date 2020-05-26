Goldman upgraded by Bove as quarter shapes up

  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) gains 3.2% in premarket trading after Odeon Capital's Dick Bove upgrades the bank to Buy from Hold, because the "industry it serves is booming and it is virtually impossible to believe that this company will not participate."
  • Points to Bloomberg numbers that estimate the bank's investment-grade debt underwriting business is very strong this quarter as well as trading activity.
  • "Wealth management is believed to be doing very well, also," Bove said in a note to clients.
  • On the other side, U.S. equities underwriting, which should be its strongest underwriting business, appears to have stumbled, declining 54% from Feb. 26-May 20, 2020, according to the Bloomberg data.
  • Goldman disputes the numbers, saying that Bloomberg doesn't include all of its deals.
  • Bove also sees its presence in consumer finance and credit card markets as a negative. "Both markets are low quality, in my view, and, therefore, loan losses are likely to be high here," he writes.
  • Bove's rating compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish and Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (8 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 11 Neutral).
