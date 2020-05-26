TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) says it completed the sale of a 65% stake in its Coastal GasLink pipeline, which will move gas from British Columbia to the Pacific Coast.

The company says the partnership includes a credit agreement with a syndicate of banks to fund most of the construction costs.

Together, TC Energy says the transactions have resulted in immediate proceeds of ~$2.1B and will satisfy its Coastal GasLink funding requirements through project completion.

TC says the project has received all necessary regulatory permits and construction is underway.