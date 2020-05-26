Bombardier sees 'minimal impact' from fire at Belfast plant
May 26, 2020 9:01 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRAF), BDRBFBDRAF, BDRBFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- "Thanks to the incredible work of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, along with our security, health and safety and operations teams... the fire was contained within one area of the factory," Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) said in a statement.
- "While there is damage to some machinery and a portion of the roof, there is no damage to any aircraft structures or aerostructure assembly lines."
- "Work has resumed as normal in other areas of the factory. We will work with our customers and suppliers to address any production concerns, however we are confident there will be minimal impact to customer deliveries."
- An electrical failure is thought to have caused the blaze, with chemicals in the area leading it to ignite quickly.