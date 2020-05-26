Oppenheimer stays bullish on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as it sees the rapid COVID-19 recovery driving outperformance in the period ahead.

"BABA's China retail business has experienced strong recovery since March. Quarter-to-date China retail marketplace GMV growth already resumed to 24% y/y, similar to Dec. quarter. Moreover, May accelerated vs. April, with Tmall's FMCG GMV growing +40% vs. +25% in March quarter. In addition, merchant on-boarding also accelerated."

Oppenheimer boosts its FQ1 revenue estimate on Outperform-rated BABA by 3% due to the rapid recovery post-COVID and increases its EBITDA estimate by 2%. The 12-month to 18-month price target is $260.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $258.80.