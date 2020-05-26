Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announce that levels of a novel cytokine called LIGHT is highly correlated with disease severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The data were generated in a biomarker study involving 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 30 healthy controls.

The highest LIGHT levels were observed in patients requiring ventilator support, particularly in those over the age of 60. Elevated LIGHT levels were also strongly linked with mortality.

Cerecor is developing a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT. A Phase 1 study in patients with Crohn's disease is ongoing. No study has been initiated in COVID-19.

Myriad has developed an ultrasensitive assay that detects free LIGHT in serum or plasma.