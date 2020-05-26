AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) completes a $600M offering of notes with a maturity of January 15, 2031 under its existing shelf registration statement.

Issue price was 99.555%; effective interest rate of the notes is 2.646%, including the impact of prior interest rate hedge and offering costs.

Used the net proceeds, after estimated issuance costs, of $592.4M to redeem its floating rate notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of $300M, plus accrued interest.

Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities and repayment and refinancing of other indebtedness, which may include debt outstanding under its $1.75B unsecured revolving credit facility.