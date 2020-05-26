BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) has entered into definitive agreements with several investors for the purchase and sale of 5,142,859 of the Company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs), at a purchase price of $1.75/ADS, in a registered direct offering, for expected gross proceeds of $9M.

The company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,142,859 ADSs. Each ADS represents fifteen (15) ordinary shares.

The two and one-half years warrants will have an exercise price of $2.25/ADS.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Closing date is May 28.