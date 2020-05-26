LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) +2.6% pre-market after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $72 price target, up from $60, saying the outlook for the U.S. polyethylene market has improved significantly over the past month.

Analyst David Begleiter thinks the improvement will spark gains for Lyondell shares over the next 6-12 months, leading to higher polyethylene prices, expanded integrated margins and upward earnings revisions.

Begleiter believes his bull thesis could play out sooner than 6-12 months given "the tactical nature of investing in commodity chemical stocks during periods of demand and energy/feedstock price volatility."

LYB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish.