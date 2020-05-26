Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is up 6.3% premarket after an upgrade to Market Outperform by JMP Securities.

Analyst Joseph Osha is "increasingly confident" the June 2020 quarter marks the bottom for the company, though he's not looking to a quick recovery - with quarterly revenue run-rate for Wolfspeed returning to 2019 levels in early 2021.

Factors that caused Wolfspeed to peak in the March 2019 quarter are still in place, including the end of its Huawei relationship and decelerating China-centered EV demand.

But Cree has been saying it's trending above recent expectations that it can run between 45-65% of pre-pandemic capacity.

His price target is $74, implying 43% upside.