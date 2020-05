NVAX, LK among premarket gainers

Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) +168% on FY results.

Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) +39% on non-binding proposal.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +36% as CLR 131 Fast Track'd for lymphatic system cancer.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) +36% .

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) +26% on positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating efgartigimod (ARGX-113) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) +23% on receiving accelerated FDA response to proposed TSC COVID-19 clinical trial program.

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) +22% .

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +18% .

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) +17% .

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) +16% on regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +15% on starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +16% on receiving FDA IND clearance to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of its CD38 antibody-drug conjugate STI-6129 for patients with Amyloidosis.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) +15% on acquiring fifty percent interest in Global Clean Solutions, LLC.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) +14% after setting up shop in U.S.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) +13% on announcing that levels of a novel cytokine called LIGHT is highly correlated with disease severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +13% on cultivation sales license for Delta 2 facility.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) +13% .

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) +13% .

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +13% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +12% on enhancing 'Book With Confidence' cancellation policy for sailings through 2021, includes new best fare guarantee.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) +12% .

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +11% .

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) +11% .

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) +11% as Nevada casinos prep for June 4 reopening date.