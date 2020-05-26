UBS upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to a Buy rating from Neutral and hikes its 12-month price target to $41 from $37.

Analyst Myles Walton thinks Southwest's balance sheet restoration and fundamental valuation is the clearest among the major airlines.

"Unlike many other airlines, the balance sheet position of LUV is remarkably clean (near-net cash balance sheet), which provides protection from any step backward in demand under another wave of COVID-19... We believe that there is a risk that by getting specific federal assistance there will be a heightened regulatory risk on US airline business models into 2021 and beyond; however, assuming regulations are evenly applied, LUV could be a net beneficiary on any 'stress testing' of financials."

UBS notes that its price target on Southwest is based on a 7X earnings multiple and a 12X price-to-earnings multiple, which are both in-line to slightly ahead of historical multiples.