Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +0.8% ) says the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers confirmed a preferred development alternative for the company's proposed Pebble Project in Alaska.

The Army Corps selected an all land-based transport plan to connect the mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay to a port site on Cook Inlet via an ~85-mile road north of Lake Iliamna - avoiding the need for ferry transport across the lake - as the preferred development scenario for the project.

The Army Crops' Alaska District Regulatory Division Chief David Hobbie calls the plan the "least environmentally damaging practicable alternative" for the proposed mine.