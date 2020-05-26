Eli Lilly (LLY -1.8% ) and alliance partner Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) will collaborate with Duke Clinical Research Institute on a study, EMPACT-MI, evaluating type 2 diabetes med Jardiance (empagliflozin) for the prevention of chronic heart failure and mortality following acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) in patients with or without diabetes.

The primary endpoint will be the effect of the SGLT2 inhibitor on all-cause mortality and hospitalization for heart failure.

The parties will partner on conducting the 3,300-subject trial and analyzing and reporting the data. BI and LLY will fund the effort.

The trial is part of the EMPOWER program assessing the use of Jardiance across a range of cardio-renal-metabolic conditions.