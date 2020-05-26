The downside case for Credit Acceptance (CACC +2.8% ) "is not only becoming increasingly likely" but "may be even worse than originally anticipated," writes BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna in not that reiterates his Sell rating on the lender.

Points to the company's shareholder letter last week that said economic profit is unlikely to increase this year.

With unemployment claims close to five times the cumulative amount reached during the financial crisis, "we believe FY20 could cause some of the largest deterioration in loan performance the company has ever experienced," said Bologna.

While stimulus checks and $600 per week supplemental unemployment payments help act as an offset, the stimulus checks have already been disbursed and the extra unemployment payments expire at the end of July; BTIG sees five+ months significant pressure on loan performance in H2 2020.

Bologna's Sell rating contrasts with Quant rating of Neutral and agrees with Sell-Side average Bearish rating (4 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).