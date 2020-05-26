S&P surges past 3,000 for first time since early March

The S&P 500 opens +2%, breaking above 3,000 for the first time since March 5, while the Dow starts +2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advances +1.6%.
The S&P's move pushes the index past its 200-day moving average for the first time since March 6.
Early optimism comes as states and countries continue to open up their economies, outweighing U.S.-China tensions that weighed on stocks last week.
Also, Merck unveiled plans for two COVID-19 vaccines as well as pills for treatment, while Novavax started its own vaccine study in Australia.
European bourses also trade higher, with France's CAC +1.5% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +1%.
In the U.S., some of the biggest gainers are directly tied to a reopening economy, including Carnival (+10.8%), MGM Resorts (+8.9%), United Airlines (+10.7%) and Southwest Airlines (+9.8%).
All 11 S&P sectors start with gains, led by financials (+3.8%) and health care (+1%).
U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 4 bps to 0.70%.
WTI crude oil +3.4% to $34.39/bbl.