S&P surges past 3,000 for first time since early March

The S&P 500 opens +2% , breaking above 3,000 for the first time since March 5, while the Dow starts +2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite advances +1.6% .

The S&P's move pushes the index past its 200-day moving average for the first time since March 6.

Early optimism comes as states and countries continue to open up their economies, outweighing U.S.-China tensions that weighed on stocks last week.

Also, Merck unveiled plans for two COVID-19 vaccines as well as pills for treatment, while Novavax started its own vaccine study in Australia.

European bourses also trade higher, with France's CAC +1.5% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In the U.S., some of the biggest gainers are directly tied to a reopening economy, including Carnival ( +10.8 %), MGM Resorts ( +8.9% ), United Airlines ( +10.7% ) and Southwest Airlines ( +9.8% ).

All 11 S&P sectors start with gains, led by financials ( +3.8% ) and health care ( +1% ).

U.S. Treasury yields are higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 4 bps to 0.70%.