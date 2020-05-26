Retail plant-based food sales experienced a significant spike in mid-March during peak panic buying, according to the Plant Based Foods Association.

"During this time, plant-based foods were up a whopping 90% when compared to last years’ sales. Throughout the four weeks following peak panic buying, total plant-based foods sales grew at 27%, which is 35% faster than total retail food," notes the PBFA.

Notably, refrigerated plant-based meat retail sales spiked at 241% growth during peak panic buying and grew at 113% over the four-weeks following peak panic buying. That jump coincided with some limits on beef and pork purchases at grocery stores and moderately higher prices on those categories.