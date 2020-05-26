Comtech (CMTL +4.5% ) announced the acquisition of NG-911, Inc., a pioneer of Next Generation 911 solutions for public safety agencies in the Midwest.

The operations of NG-911 have been immediately combined with Comtech Solacom and the financial impact of the acquisition was not material.

Comtech has been awarded several contracts valued at more than $15M over a multi-year period, to deploy Comtech’s Solacom’s Guardian Call Handling solutions to the 9-1-1 Northern Illinois Next Generation Alliance Consortium.

Comtech’s Location Technologies group, a division of Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a contract worth $9.1M for its 5G Xypoint virtual Mobile Location Center, enabling a wide variety of Location Based Services, including both public safety and value added services applications, with a U.S. tier one mobile network operator. The term of the contract will be for 5 years.