Twilio's (TWLO -2.4% ) deal for its software to power New York City's contact tracing program prompts Needham analysts to raise their stock price target to a Street-high $225 from $170 previously.

It is "both a major win for Flex and a likely reference for additional contact center tracing wins [with] other cities and/or municipalities, presuming a successful implementation in NYC," Needham's Richard Valera writes.

The company will deploy a cloud-based contact center on Twilio Flex and use Twilio SMS and Voice as key components of NYC's COVID-19 tracing program, it announced last Friday.