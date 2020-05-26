Qudian (NYSE:QD) gains 6.7% even after Q1 adjusted loss per share of 50 cents came in worse than the 37-cent-per-share loss consensus estimate.

On Chinese yuan basis, Q1 adjusted loss per share of CNY 3.57 compares with adjusted EPS of CNY 3.27 in the year-ago quarter.

Transaction volume in its loan book business was reduced by ~53% Q/Q, and helped Qudian maintain leverage ratio at lower than 1.5x.

Amount of open platform transactions decreased by ~68% Q/Q as institutional funding partners tightened credit evaluation criteria.

COVID-19 pandemic drove up D1 delinquency rate to ~20% in Q1.

Looking ahead, Qudian expects a soft Q2 due to the continued impact of COVID-19, its increasing amount of guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities and provisions, and further reduction of transaction volume to mitigate risk exposure.

Also sees incurring significant increase in inventory costs, and sales and marketing expenses in 2020 as a result of its new Wanlimu luxury e-commerce platform.

Qudian's total number of registered users at March 31, 202 reached 80.2M, up 9.5% Y/Y.

Number of outstanding borrowers from loan book business and transaction services business at quarter-end fell by 7.1% to 5.7M vs. Dec. 31, 2019.

Previously: Qudian EPS misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (May 26)